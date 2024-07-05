5 Great Platforms to Learn Online Trading from Scratch

Sponsored Content

Accra, July 17, GNA – When it comes to trading, it is easy to get lost, especially if you are new to the world of online trading.

Luckily, several sites can provide you with all the information you need to start trading online from the ground up. These platforms offer you a curriculum, resources, and guidance to lay the groundwork for your business. Here are five great platforms that you can use.

1. Exness Insights

Exness Insights is a rich resource that comprises articles, tutorials, and videos. The content ranges from the basic information that a trader needs to know to the complex techniques used in trading. The platform’s clean and simple design will not confuse anyone, even beginners in the trading field, making it easy to find the necessary information and follow the process.

Moreover, Exness Insights is a resource renewed frequently to contain the most recent information on market changes, which is valuable for learners.

2. Trading Academy by eTorro

Trading Academy by eToro is a great platform for learning trading from scratch. It offers an extensive range of educational resources tailored for beginners and provides a well-structured learning path, starting from the basics of trading and gradually moving towards more advanced concepts.

One of the standout features of Trading Academy by eToro is its interactive approach to learning. It includes various formats, such as video tutorials, webinars, and step-by-step guides, that cater to different learning preferences. The platform covers various topics, including technical analysis, fundamental analysis, risk management, and more, ensuring that new traders gain a solid foundation in trading principles.

Moreover, Trading Academy by eToro keeps users informed about important market events and economic indicators that affect trading, such as the role of FGI in trading. This helps traders understand how various factors influence market movements and develop more informed trading strategies.

3. TradingView

It is a widely used platform, especially among new and experienced traders, famous for its charting capabilities and social trading elements. TradingView provides new entrants with various materials to learn about trading.

Using the platform, users are able to make use of real time charts to help identify trends in the market and with price changes. TradingView also contains a number of tools for technical analysis and indicators, which will allow users to create and backtest their strategies.

Besides the charting features, the platform has a very strong social element. It allows users to follow other traders and learn from them, exchange information and ideas and discuss strategies. It is especially helpful for the individuals who are new to the whole concept of trading as it allows to get the knowledge from more experienced traders.

4. BabyPips

BabyPips is a good place to start if you are a complete beginner to forex trading. The platform has a “School of Pipsology,” a free and detailed course that takes the trader from the basics to the more complex concepts.

The course is presented in such a way that is quite easy for a beginner to follow and each lesson is linked to the next one. Some of the areas explored are technical and fundamental analysis, managing risks, and the trader’s mindset. The lessons are well structured and incorporated in a way that makes one not only want to learn more about forex trading but also in a way that makes it fun to learn.

BabyPips also has other features like a trading community forum where one can share and learn strategies from other traders. This means that the platform is perfect for new clients as it focuses much of its efforts on education and community.

5. Investopedia Academy

Investopedia Academy has a range of courses on trading and investment which are conducted by professionals. The platform offers a set of lessons that includes various information from the beginning level on trading to the professional level on technical analysis.

The courses consist of interactive content, and quizzes and practical exercises to ensure understanding of the subject. Regarding the usability of the platform, Investopedia Academy has a simple interface that does not cause any difficulties for the learners.

Also, the platform contains a vast amount of additional materials, from articles and tutorials to market analysis that can help strengthen the learners’ knowledge of trading terms.

The Investopedia Academy is one of the best places to learn online trading from the ground up due to its exceptional content and experienced teachers.

Let Your Trading Journey Begin

Beginning your trading experience in the online trading world may be intimidating, but with the right tools and information, you can lay the right groundwork for your trading experience. Some of the platforms include Exness Insights, FGI in trading, TradingView, BabyPips, and Investopedia Academy, to mention but a few.

For those of you looking for Forex, stocks, or any other related financial instruments, these platforms are the best in guiding and assisting you in trading online.

