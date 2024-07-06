Ellembelle  MP presents 2,500 mathematical sets to BECE candidates 

By P.K. Yankey

Nkroful (W/R), July 06, GNA – The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has supplied 2,500 pieces of Mathematical sets to this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in his constituency.

The donation formed part of measures to equip the candidates with Teaching and Learning Resources (TLRs) and to motivate and encourage them to successfully write their final examinations.

This year’s BECE is expected to commence from Monday July 08 to Friday, July 12 across the country.

Speaking to the media after the presentation, the Ellembelle NDC Communications Officer, Mr Kwesi Hanson on behalf of Mr Buah, said the gesture had been an annual activity by the MP to schools and candidates in the district.

He said the MP’s vision was to support children to become responsible in his constituency and Ghana at large.

“In fact, our MP, Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah loves education, that is why every year, he gives mathematical sets to all BECE candidates in addition to organising mock examinations to prepare the candidates.

“His contribution to the promotion of education in the area and students’ welfare is very commendable,” he added.

Mr Hanson said that the MP would continue to support education in the area.

He called on the BECE candidates to take their examinations seriously in order to come out with flying colours.

He reiterated that the next NDC government would review the current free SHS to make it better for all Ghanaians.

He took the opportunity to appeal to the good people of Ellembelle to rally behind Mr Buah and retain him as the MP come December 7.

Mr. Wilfred Adodoadji, Ellembelle District Director of Education, thanked the MP for the kind gesture and promised to distribute the mathematical sets to all the BECE candidates ahead of the first paper on Monday July 8, 2024.

