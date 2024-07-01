Abu Kansangbata calls on Mahama and NDC to initiate human-centred policies 

Accra, July 1, GNA – Mr Abu Kansangbata, a former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister has called on former President John Mahama and the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to address a crucial policy direction that resonates with the expectations of many Ghanaians.

That, he added should include the need to review the 1992 Constitution, particularly to reduce the excessive powers of the executive branch and enhance the separation of powers.

“Such a review aims to ensure that Members of Parliament (MPs) serve their constituencies more effectively by focusing on law-making and oversight rather than political appointments”.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Mr Kansangbata underscored the importance of MPs prioritizing national interests over personal ambitions.

“The 1992 Constitution of Ghana has been the foundation of the country’s Fourth Republic, providing a stable framework for governance. However, over the years, concerns have emerged regarding the concentration of power in the executive branch. This concentration often undermines the principle of checks and balances, which is fundamental to a functional democracy”.

Mr Kansangbata said reviewing the constitution to dilute executive powers would enable a more balanced distribution of authority, enhancing accountability and governance.

“A critical aspect of this review is the separation of powers. Currently, MPs often seek executive appointments, which can detract from their primary role of representing their constituents in Parliament. This dual role creates conflicts of interest and reduces the effectiveness of parliamentary oversight. The government can foster a more robust system of checks and balances, ensuring that laws and policies reflect the people’s will by ensuring that MPs focus solely on their legislative duties”.

He said under the current constitutional framework, MPs were expected to represent their constituents’ views and aspirations in Parliament and highlighted that many MPs were more interested in securing political appointments than advocating their constituencies.

“This trend is detrimental to Ghana’s democratic culture, as it sidelines the electorate’s needs in favor of personal advancement. The 2020 parliamentary elections resulted in a hung parliament for the first time in Ghanaian history. This situation was expected to enhance bipartisan collaboration and ensure that both sides of the political divide work together for the nation’s benefit”.

He said the anticipated benefits had not materialized as expected, as partisan politics continued to dominate parliamentary proceedings, with minority members often failing to represent the broader interests of Ghanaians.

“One significant example of this disconnect is the passage of the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) bill into law. The E-Levy was highly controversial, with many Ghanaians, particularly the vulnerable and marginalized, opposing it. Despite this opposition, the bill was passed, illustrating the gap between MPs’ actions and their constituents’ interests. This situation underscores the need for MPs to be more responsive to their constituents’ needs and to engage in meaningful dialogue before making critical decisions”.

Mr Kansangbata acknowledged the efforts of MPs like Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Sam George, and Alhassan Suhuyini, who had demonstrated servant leadership by effectively advocating their constituents and the broader populace.

He also pointed to the recent demonstrations against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana as an example of popular discontent with government actions.

“These demonstrations, supported by a significant proportion of Ghanaians, called for prudent and judicious use of the country’s resources. However, despite the large turnout and strong support, the outcomes of the demonstrations had been limited. This raises questions about the effectiveness of such actions and the role of MPs in ensuring accountability and responsiveness to public concerns”.

He said traditionally, student leaders had played a vital role in advocating the youth’s interests and holding the government accountable, although that role had been compromised as political affiliations increasingly influenced student leadership.

“This politicization undermines the ability of student leaders to act independently and advocate genuine change”.

He emphasized the need for the youth to carry out their civil responsibilities and fight for their fundamental rights to enhance the prospects of future generations and ensure that the government was accountable to citizens.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

