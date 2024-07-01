Democracy is the best choice for Ghana’s progress, prosperity—Sunyani East MP

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, July 01, GNA – Mr. Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East Constituency has lauded democratic government, saying that it remains the best option to spur the nation’s socio-economic and political progress and prosperity.



As Election 2024 gathered momentum, he emphasised that the rule of military regimes had not resulted in much tangible progress for citizens in any region of the world, and therefore advised Ghanaians to be guarded and preserve the prevailing national peace and stability.



Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh, also the Board Chairman of the Bui Power Authority (BPA), managers of the Bui Generating Station, gave the advice when speaking at a mock parliament, organised by the Parliamentary Service in Sunyani.

The day’s session was part of activities lined-up by Parliament in commemorating the 30 years of uninterrupted parliamentary democracy in the country, on the theme “Thirty Years of Parliamentary Democracy Under the Fourth Republic: The Journey So Far.”



It was attended by MPs, Ministers of State, students, civil society actors and organisations, political parties, youth and women groups and traditional Authorities.



Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh regretted that military regimes were always associated with the worst forms of human rights violations, atrocities and abuses of individual freedoms and liberties.



“We did not come to the Fourth Republic by chance. Ghanaians of all influences battled for us to get here, after a long while of military rule, and we must all cherish and protect the democratic government,” he stated.



Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh said “in countries where military regimes have been praised as redeemers, as liberators and defenders, regardless of whether they were provisional or transitional, the negative effects of their misrule far outweigh any achievement they made.”



That notwithstanding, the MP called for the review of the 1992 Republican Constitution, saying, “we need a constitution that discourages the winner takes all, and encourages collaboration, cooperation, and collectiveness and the building of consensus during decision making at all levels of government.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

