Zenith Bank sponsors overall best candidate category at the WAEC distinction awards 

Accra, June 24, GNA – Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited has signed a contract with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to sponsor the Overall Best West Africa Senior Second School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) Candidate award for the next five years.

The contract is a demonstration of the commitment towards celebrating academic excellence.

Prior to the signing of the new agreement, which spans 2024 to 2028, the Bank sponsored the Overall Best WASSCE Candidate award for the years, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

A statement issued in Accra by the Bank said it presented each winner with a laptop and a cash prize of GH¢30,000.

Mr. Henry Chinedu Onwuzurigbo, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited at the 2023 awards ceremony presented the Overall Best WASSCE Candidate, Master Leonard Kofi Marton Amo-Kodieh, a former student of the St. James Seminary SHS in Sunyani, with a laptop and cash prize of GH¢30,000 for his exceptional performance in the WASSCE; scoring straight ‘A1’s in all subjects.

Mr. Amo-Kodieh, currently studying Human Biology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), also received a plaque and desk top computer for his alma mater, St. James Seminary SHS in Sunyani.

The second Best WASSCE Candidate award went to Dzandu Selorm, a former student of the Labone Senior High School and currently studying Human Biology at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He received a certificate, cash prize, a laptop as well as a plaque and desktop computer for his alma mater, Labone Senior High School in Accra.

Another former student of the St. James Seminary SHS in Sunyani, Master Daniel Asenso-Gyambibi took the third Best WASSCE Candidate award receiving a cash prize, laptop, and certificate.

His alma mater, St. James Seminary SHS in Sunyani also received a plaque and a desk top computer.

Mr. Onwuzurigbo said the sponsorship of the award forms part of Zenith Bank Ghana’s commitment of investing in education.

“We believe in investing in the future leaders of the country by recognizing and rewarding academic excellence. This sponsorship reflects our dedication to supporting the educational achievements of young individuals, ensuring they have the encouragement and resources needed to succeed,” he said.

He said by recognising and rewarding academic excellence, the Bank believed it would not only encourage students to strive for greatness but also help build a brighter future for the country.

“This sponsorship underscores the Bank’s mission of investing in the best people while fostering educational achievement, promoting lifelong learning, and supporting the aspirations of young scholars,” he added.

Mrs. Wendy Addy-Lamptey, the Head of the National Office of the WACE, expressed WAEC’s appreciation for the Bank’s sponsorship of the Overall Best WASSCE Candidate award for a 5-year period, adding that all three candidates from Ghana also swept all the awards at the International Excellence Awards for WASSCE (SC) held in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education, congratulated the students for their exceptional performance in the WASSCE.

He said government’s investments in education at the secondary school level had contributed significantly to improved WASSCE results over the years.

GNA

