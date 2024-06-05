Yam seller convicted for selling food without medical clearance

By Kamal Ahmed

Somanya (E/R), June 5, GNA – The Somanya Magistrate Court, presided over by Mr. Derek Ocloo, has convicted Salamatu Mohammed, a fried yam vendor at Nkurakan in Yilo Krobo Municipality, Eastern Region, for selling food without medical clearance.

The food vendor was fined 50 penalty units, equivalent to GHS 600, for selling food without undergoing medical examinations of fitness.

Salamatu pleaded guilty to the charges of selling food without undergoing medical examinations of fitness, contrary to Section 15 of the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly (General Sanitation) by-law, 2022.

This by-law aims to ensure food hygiene and safety in the municipality.

According to Mr. Martin Abotsi, the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly Environmental Health Officer and Prosecutor of the case, the Assembly conducted a municipal-wide medical examination for food handlers from February 27th to April 6th, 2023.

The examination aimed to ensure food hygiene and safety in the municipal area that included Nkurakan.

He said later in August 2023, they embarked on a three-week mop-up exercise to capture those who were missed in the previous session.

He noted that the accused was severally informed of these exercises but willfully failed to participate.

Mr. Abotsi indicated that since the accused person failed to honour the obligation under the bye-law, she was summoned to court and prosecuted accordingly.

He warned that handling food without undergoing medical examinations of fitness posed a significant threat to public health.

The accused, he emphasized, might unknowingly transmit diseases such as typhoid, hepatitis A, and other food-borne illnesses to consumers, putting the entire community or area at risk.

