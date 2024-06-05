Dixcove to host 2024 closed fishing season symbolic ceremony

By Emmanuel Gamson

Dixcove (W/R), June. 5, GNA – The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development will on Monday, July 1, perform the official ceremony to commence this year’s closed fishing season at Dixcove in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

This was made known when officials from the Ministry paid a courtesy call on the Lower and Upper Dixcove traditional authorities to formally inform them of plans to hold the symbolic closure ceremony in the area.

The closed fishing season is observed annually between July 1 and July 31 for canoe and inshore fishers, and July 1 and August 31 for industrial trawlers.

This is a directive by the Fisheries Ministry in collaboration with the Fisheries Commission, under Section 84 of the Fisheries Act, 2022 (Act 625), and formed part of stringent mechanisms aimed at reducing overexploitation and replenishing of fish stock in the country’s marine waters.

Nana Jojo Solomon, President of the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council (GNCFC), who led the delegation, said as an area that had been selected to host this year’s event, it was appropriate to visit the traditional rulers to seek their permission and blessing to perform the ceremony on that day.

He said the closed fishing season directive was necessary to help save the fisheries sector from decline, saying; “This has been instituted annually to reduce overexploitation of our fish stock and save the sector from collapse.”

He, however, acknowledged the financial implications of the closed season on fishers, and said the government would provide some form of relief to them “but that may not be enough so

they can venture into other alternative means of livelihoods to sustain them throughout the one-month period.”

Nana Kwesi Agyemang IX, Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove Traditional Area, commended the Fisheries Ministry for selecting Dixcove to host the close season ceremony, saying it was a step in the right direction.

He said the closed fishing season was laudable initiative which would help to replenish the depleted fish stock in the country’s marine waters.

“The closed fishing season is a good thing, and I believe if we all join hands and strictly observe the directive, we the fishermen are the ones that are going to enjoy the benefits of this initiative, so let us all embrace it,” he said.

GNA

