We are focused on welfare of employees and initiatives -BCM

Accra, June 22, GNA – The Management of BCM a Company providing mining solutions has stated that they are committed to the welfare of its employees and has undertaken a number of initiatives to promote Women in Mining.

“The BCM recently opened a new chapter and attracting young people in mining through its engagement with schools and universities in West Africa which remains close to BCM’s heart of ensuring the development of young people in Ghana and Africa.

‘Our mission is to deliver exceptional mining solutions tailored to the unique needs of our clients. We strive to empower communities and drive economic growth in our regions while upholding the highest standards of safety and environmental responsibility.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Saturday, said “the Company’s attention has been drawn to a series of articles in print and online media containing allegations of unfair treatment and victimization of previous employees of BCM Ghana Limited”.

It said the allegations are unfounded and purposely meant to tarnish the image of its leadership and BCM in the marketplace.

The statement said they were focused on growth and development and therefore would not be distracted groups and individuals bent on tarnishing their image.

“BCM is a reputable employer being in the local market for over 30 years and all employee departures are made in strict accordance with their employment contract and local labour laws. In a competitive corporate environment the company needs to react to changes in the market and downsizing is sometimes a painful but necessary action”.

The statement said regarding allegations of sexual harassment, it was important to note that the company had never received any complaint from the person reportedly concerned, while she was the employed by the Company.

“Now this has come to our attention BCM Ghana Limited takes such issues very seriously and BCM will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted immediately.

“In addition, the biased rehashing of various issues with Simon Terbobri the fact of him being intoxicated at work, all of this is being wrongfully presented at a moment for the Company when it is refocusing its efforts on business growth”.

* This sufficiently demonstrates the intent of the authors of these allegations to harm BCM Ghana Limited, a company renowned for its mining solutions/expertise and which has employed and trained thousands of Ghanaians to international standards of mining operations. It is also worth pointing out that the lawyers for Simon Terbobri have been in constant contact with BCM regarding a settlement, latest being a letter received on the 20th June 2024. Therefore making these claims whilst being in the middle of a settlement seems very unusual”.

The statement said regarding Jonathan Adongo, he refused to hand over a company laptop because he was concealing information.

“When the laptop was being recovered, Adongo aggressively assaulted Mr List. The case is currently in court”.

“In view of the above and the deliberate intent to damage the image and the reputation of BCM Ghana Limited and of its management, the Company has instructed its lawyers, to take appropriate legal actions against the authors and instigators of these allegations”.

GNA

