CAF announces dates of Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, Women’s AFCON 2024

Accra, June 22, GNA – The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) Executive Committee (“EXCO”) has announced the dates of Africa’s most popular and competitive football competition, the CAF TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (“AFCON”) which will take place in Morocco.

The dates of the CAF TotalEnergies AFCON Morocco 2025 will have its opening Match on Sunday 21 December 2025 and Final Match on Sunday 18 January 2026.

The CAF EXCO also announced the dates of the CAF TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (“WAFCON”) which is growing exponentially and will also be hosted in Morocco.

The dates of the CAF TotalEnergies WAFCON Morocco 2024 are the Opening Match on Saturday 5 July 2025 and Final Match: Saturday 26 July 2025.

The President of CAF, Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “I am confident that the CAF TotalEnergies AFCON Morocco 2025 will be extremely successful and will be the best AFCON in the history of this competition.

I am also impressed by the enormous growth of Women’s Football in Africa and I am expecting the CAF TotalEnergies WAFCON Morocco 2024 to be immensely successful.

The announcement of the dates of the CAF TotalEnergies AFCON Morocco 2025 took much longer than expected, as there were complex and at times challenging discussions with various interested parties, in the light of the extensive International and Domestic Match Calendars.

CAF is committed to protecting and advancing the interests of African players, playing in football clubs in Europe and worldwide.

CAF is also committed to building mutually beneficial relationships with the ECA, UEFA, other Football Confederations and FIFA.

We will continue to make significant progress in developing and ensuring that African Football is globally competitive and amongst the best in the World.

CAF is grateful to King Mohamed VI of Morocco, the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (“FRMF”), its President Fouzi Lekjaa, the Government and people of Morocco for hosting the CAF TotalEnergies AFCON Morocco 2025 and the CAF TotalEnergies WAFCON Morocco 2024.”

The Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football President Mr Fouzi Lekjaa said: “We hope that the CAF TotalEnergies AFCON Morocco 2025 will be the best event to honour Africa and Morocco will make available the best conditions to host the rest of Africa and the World.”

The CAF EXCO also resolved to host the 46th CAF Ordinary General Assembly in Kinshasa, DRC on Thursday 10 October 2024. Decisions were also taken to open bids to host:The CAF Women’s Champions League 2024, The CAF TotalEnergies U17 AFCON, The CAF TotalEnergies U20 AFCON and The CAF Awards 2024.

CAF has received attractive proposals from the Middle East for hosting the CAF TotalEnergies Super Cup 2024 which will feature Egyptian giants, Al Ahly SC, Winners of the CAF TotalEnergies Champions League and Zamalek SC, Winners of the CAF TotalEnergies Confederation Cup.

GNA

