Voter Transfer Exercise: Peace Council urges NDC, NPP to main high sense of circumspection

Accra, June 06, GNA – In the face of the ongoing Voter Transfer Exercise, the National Peace Council (NPC) has urged the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to maintain a high sense of circumspection and restraint as they mount their political platforms.

Rev Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, the Chairman of the NPC, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said as the country got closer to the 2024 general election, the Council, in the interest of peaceful coexistence and security of Ghana, urged all political actors, and social commentators to be decorous and circumspect in campaigning for the votes of the people.

It said recent reported violent clashes at the premises of the Electoral Commission’s Office in Kasoa in the Central Region and Yendi leaves much to be desired.

He said as the Institution mandated by the Act 818, 2011 to, among other things, “promote understanding of the values of diversity, trust, tolerance, confidence building, negotiation, mediation, dialogue and reconciliation, “we call on all political parties, especially the NDC and the NPP to maintain a high sense of circumspection and restraint as they mount their political platforms”.

“We continue to urge all political parties, Presidential and Parliamentary candidates to engage in issue-based campaigning as they market their messages to the nation and avoid invectives that appear to radicalize their members into violent extremism.”

Rev Dr Adu-Gyamfi said the Council would like to encourage the security agencies to act swiftly and professionally in dealing with any infractions of the law to ensure that all political parties, groups and individuals keep the peace and unity of the nation.

The Chairman further urged all political parties, groups and individuals to desist from any action that will disturb the peace and unity of the country.

He said the Council commended the Electoral Commission for withdrawing their letter dated June 2, 2024, that sought to restrain political party agents from observing the monitoring of the Transfer of Voters’ Exercises across the country.

Dr Adu-Gyamfi noted that the gesture must be reciprocated with peaceful conduct by the political party agents assigned to observe the exercise.

He said the Peace Council also urged all actors to use IPAC for continuous dialogue to address outstanding differences.

“Let us all do things that will enhance the peace and unity of our country.”

