Vegetable farmers within Anloga, Keta initiate action on pricing of farm produce

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta (V/R), June 19, GNA – Tomatoes, and other vegetable farmers in Anloga and Keta Districts, have embarked on an initiative to find a uniform measurement and pricing for their farm products.

The initiative, they explained, would reduce the level of losses they incurred during every harvesting season due to irregular price determination by their buyers, which they say was affecting them economically.

Mr. Afetorgbor Godfred, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Southern Sector Vegetable Farmers and Marketers Association, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the move remained their only way to solve the problem at hand.

“We have agreed on some terms and conditions which we believe strongly if adhered to, will help solve this problem of post-harvest losses.”

He revealed that they met with the buyers’ association leaders about their decision.

“We had discussions with the leadership of the buyers from Makola, Agbogbloshie, and other areas about our decision.”

Findings by the GNA also indicated that tomato farmers at Tegbi, Woe, Anloga, Dzita, Agbledomi, Anyanui and other areas along the coast had been making huge post-harvest losses due to unavailability of a standardised form of quantification and pricing of harvested vegetables.

In other jurisdictions, GNA’s findings were that market commodities were being sold by measurement or scales, which should be replicated.

Mr Seth Yormewu, the Anloga District Chief Executive who declared his support for the initiative, said he remained fully committed to the initiative.

He said the decision would help farmers to reduce the level of post-harvest losses they make annually, considering the huge amount of money invested into the business.

“As a District, we will be available to make sure these new directives are strictly adhered to,” he added.

Tomatoes, a major commodity in the area would now be priced using a standardised wooden box measuring 24 inches by 24 inches, which is equivalent to two feet square.

This wooden box, commonly referred to as (Agbado kushi), they said, should contain not more than four baskets of the tomatoes.

Vegetable farming is one of the major occupations of the people around the coastal belt of Volta due to the sandy nature of the land and the availability of water for all year-round irrigation.

But post-harvest losses, excessive cost of electricity, and others have made the occupation unattractive over the years.

A box of tomatoes is now pegged between GHC 2,000 and GHC 3,000 and is expected to go on the rise.

Spring Onion and Carrot would also be measured using a standard bag.

