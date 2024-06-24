UNA-GH inaugurates a seven-member interim National Executive Committee

By Benjamin Akoto

Accra, June 24, GNA – The United Nations Association-Ghana (UNA-GH), Nations, has inaugurated a seven-member interim National Executives Committee to oversee the affairs of the Association for a year.

A UNA-GH, non-governmental organization, (NGO) aimed at supporting the mission and principles of the United.

It has branches in all the 16 regions, with the Bono Regional Secretariat located in Sunyani, to managing and execute activities within the Region

In a statement signed by Ms. Belinda Narkey Quaynor Esq., the Acting Secretary-General, and copied the Ghana News Agency (GNA), announced that the newly inaugurated executives would be responsible for overseeing the affairs of the Association for a year.

The statement said, the interim National Executives has Mr Conrad Kakraba as the Acting National President, Dr. Gladys A. Abindaw Nabieu as the Ag. First Vice President, Dr. Timothy Avordeh as the Ag. Second vice president, Ms. Catherine Blavo Lotsu as the Ag. Third vice president.

Other members were Ms. Belinda Narkey Quaynor Esq. as the Ag. Secretary-General, Mr. Emmanuel Owusu as the Ag. Deputy Secretary-General, and Mr. George Essel as the Ag. Director of Finance Commitments and Future Plans.

According to the statement, the inauguration followed the National Executive Committee’s decision to form a national Advisory Council out of the outgoing leadership.

The statement said the leaders were tasked to steer the affairs of the Association for one year, after which elections would be organized to elect substantive executives.

Mr Conrad Kakraba, in the statement said the Interim National Executives, were commitment to advance the association’s main objective of being the People’s Movement to promote the agenda of the United Nations.

He highlighted the importance of developing programs for the association’s progress in ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections within the stipulated period.

The immediate past National Executives who now form the National Advisory Council were Bishop Peter Kojo Sackey National President, Prof. William Gyadu-Asiedu first Vice President, Mr Francis-Xavier Sosu, second Vice President and Nana Ama Amissah III, third Vice President.

Additionally, Nene Amanor Aklebeto I, Secretary-General, Rev. Dr. Mark Nii Lamptey as Deputy Secretary General, Mr. Lord Asante Fodjour incharge of Administration, Membership, and IT, while Mr. Wilberforce Andrews oversees Finance, Mr. Stephen Kojo Sackey the Director of International Relations, and National Coordinator.

GNA

