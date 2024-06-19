UF4D commemorates World Desertification Day in Tamale

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, June 19, GNA – The United Force for Development International (UF4D), an NGO, has joined the global community in commemorating World Desertification Day.

The day (June 17 every year) is set aside by the United Nations to raise awareness about the urgent need to combat desertification, land degradation, and drought.

A statement issued by UF4D, signed by Mr Abdul-Mumin Yussif, its Executive Director, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, said “In Tamale, Ghana, UF4D is hosting series of events to mark this important day, including a stakeholders’ forum, a tree-planting exercise, and a community sensitisation programme.”

The statement quoted Mr Yussif as saying the theme for this year’s commemoration, which is “Land Restoration for Recovery and Resilience”, “Resonates deeply with our mission at UF4D. We are committed to working with communities, governments, and other stakeholders to restore degraded lands, promote sustainable land management practices, and support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.”

The statement said “UF4D’s efforts in Ghana have already shown promising results, with hundreds of acres of land restored through the growing of about 5,000 tree seedlings in the past three years.”

It said, “We believe that together, we can make a difference and create a more sustainable future for all.”, Mr Abdul-Mumin Yussif added.

It called on all governments, civil society organisations, and individuals to join forces in the fight against desertification and land degradation.

The statement emphasised, “Let us work together to restore our lands, protect our environment, and ensure a brighter future for generations to come.”

