Shippers’ Authority Board pays working visit to Western Rail Line

Accra, June 19, GNA – Madam Stella Wilson, Chairperson of the Governing Board, Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), has led a team comprising members of the Board and a representation of the Management to visit the Western Rail Line under construction by the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA).

The rail line is part of the construction of standard gauge lines across the country to facilitate cross-country as well as international trade, with respect to the movement of cargo within Ghana and through Ghana to her neighbouring landlocked countries.

The GSA, in a news brief, indicated that its interest stemmed from the fundamental role the rail line would play in the effective operationalisation of the Boankra Inland Port and Logistics Terminal (BILT) located in the Ejisu District of the Ashanti Region.

BILT is aimed at enhancing Ghana’s international trade, especially with her neighbouring landlocked countries to boost economic growth and through that, drive wealth creation for commercial shippers.

Dr Michael Adjei Anyetei, Managing Director, Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) and member of the GSA governing Board, accompanied by Mr Michael Addison, Chief Civil Engineer, GRCL, received the team in Takoradi and led them through Kojokrom to Eshiam in the Essikado-Ketan Constituency of the Western region.

Upon arrival at Eshiam, Dr Anyetei briefed the team on the extent of works on the construction of the rail line in the area.

He indicated that the work from Kojokrom to Manso was 95 per cent complete, that of Takoradi Port to Manso to Huni Valley was 18 per cent complete, whilst Adum to Kaase in Kumasi was two per cent complete.

He added that the line from Kaase to Eduadin and Eduadin to Obuasi in the Ashanti Region had been awarded on contract.

Dr Anyetei assured the visiting team that GRDA was making frantic efforts to ensure that resources were pooled to operationalise the rail line to BILT.

He underscored the pertinence of the timely completion of the lines to the operationalisation of BILT, and affirmed the readiness of the GRDA to work assiduously to ensure the timely completion.

Madam Wilson congratulated the GRDA for the work done so far, expressing the gratitude of GSA for the focused attention and enthusiasm GRDA had given to the project and urged that the momentum should be sustained to enable the timely operationalisation of BILT.

Mr Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GSA, added his voice to the call for the remaining works to be expedited citing the key role the operationalisation of BILT would play in the actualisation of GSA’s new strategic direction.

He explained that GSA’s strategic focus for the next five years was to place the interest of the shipper at the centre of everything.

That, he said, would enable the effective promotion and protection of the commercial interests in the Shipping and Logistics industry across all modes of transportation, drive exponential growth in international trade and consequently revenue generation.

Other members of the Board who visited the Western Rail Line are Dr Yaw Adu Agyei-Gyamfi, Mrs Linda Dennis Boateng, Mrs Esther Gyebi-Donkor, Mr Seth Twum Akwaboah, and Mrs Lawrencia Boahemaa Awuah.

GSA’s Management was represented by Ms Sylvia Asana Dauda Owu, Director of Operations, Mrs Monica Josiah, Head of Operations, Mr Fred Asiedu Dartey, Head of Business Development and Commercial Services, Ms Bernice L. Natue, Head of Corporate Affairs, and Mr Enoch Brew Amofa, Acting Head of Procurement.

GSA, the State’s international cargo trade facilitating Agency, under the Ministry of Transport, has been in the forefront of seeking resources for the completion and operationalisation of BILT.

GNA

