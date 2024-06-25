UENR opens four-day course on land reclamation governance

By Christopher Tetteh

Fiapre, (B/R), June 25, GNA – The School of Natural Resources of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) has opened a short course on landscape Restoration and Land Reclamation Governance (LRG).

The four-day LRG course, which runs between June 24 and June 28, 2024, is underway at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality and is aimed at exploring and helping to identify interventions to restore degraded landscape in the country, and in Africa by extension.

Being funded by the CIFOR-ICRAF, Global Landscape Forum, and the International Model Forest Network, the UENR together with the University for Development Studies (UDS) is organizing the course.

Participants attending have backgrounds in forestry, lands, agriculture, natural resources, mines, built and environment, and geosciences.

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of the opening session of the course, Professor Mrs. Mercy Afua Adutwumwaa, Derkyi, the RLG project lead, explained the course used a nature-based solution to achieve results.

Prof Mrs. Derkyi, also the Director in-Charge of Quality Assurance and Academic Planning at UENR said the landscape restoration education would greatly help restore degraded landscape, and it went beyond planting or restoring the ecosystem.

Rather, it has to do with the economic and social benefits of the people to improve their general well-being as well.

“Governance is about people”, she stated, and added that the course would, therefore, highlight the economic, ecological and social benefits of landscape restoration.

Prof Mrs. Derkyi said the School of Natural Resources was aiming to develop Bachelor of Science, Masters and PhD programmes in Landscape Restoration to help the nation restore her degraded landscape.

GNA

