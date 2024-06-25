STMA launches “Sakeva Festival” in Sekondi

By Gladys Abaka

Sekondi (W/R), June 25, GNA – The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) in collaboration with the Centre for National Culture (CNC), has unveiled the “Sakeva Transnational Cultural Festival” to display the rich historical heritage of the Metropolis and the country.

“Sakeva”, in Ahanta means “Go back and get it,” reminding Ghanaians of the need to take retrospective actions to uphold the good old days practices.

The Sakeva Transnational Cultural festival to be held on the theme: “Projecting Sekondi-Takoradi through Creative Arts,” formed part of interventions of the Twin-Cities in Sustainable Partnership Project (TCSPP), aimed at developing and promoting, the artworks of local artists, heritage sites, artefacts, and cultural celebrations in the Metropolis.

Mr Abdul Mumin Issah, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), at a press briefing explained that the festival was intended to bring back the rich culture of the region hence the name “Sakeva Festival” an Ahanta dialect, resemblance to the Sankofa adage in the Akan Adinkra symbols.

The MCE, noted that Sekondi-Takoradi is known for its diverse festivals such as Potomanto, Tadi Fest, Westside Carnival, Made in Tadi Concert, and the Western Trade Fair among many others, saying, “In all these festive events the art and crafts sector has received less attention.”

Mr Issah, said it was a conscious effort by the Assembly and its partners to develop and promote the artwork of local artists, heritage sites, cultural celebration in the Metropolis and highlight the critical role played by the arts and crafts sector to create employment and promote tourism and creativity.

He added that the event was intended to also encourage cultural exchange and dialogue between Sekondi-Takoradi and its sister city Palermo.”

Artists in Sekondi-Takoradi faced challenges such as inadequate workspaces, insufficient capital, excessive cost of learning, limited governmental support and exploitation, thus the need for efforts to address the challenges to reposition the arts and crafts sector.

“In all a total of fifty-two applicants had received a sum of GHS 238,013.00 to develop artworks in ceramics, sculpture, painting, wood carving and traditional fashion and basketry,” he said.

Mr Francesco Campagna, a partner for the TCSPP, expressed satisfaction about the upcoming event saying, “it would go a long way to intensify the relations between Sekondi-Takoradi and Palermo, Italy.”

Some of the key activities highlighted for the festival include exhibition, cultural performances from traditional dance troops and masqueraders’ groups, the display by all eight Akan clans, a symposium on arts and tourism.

Also, visual arts students from nine Senior High Schools (SHS) would compete in portrait and drawing, while Home Economics students would engage in traditional food competition among other activities.

The official opening for the festival is scheduled for Thursday, June 27 to Sunday June 30, 2024, by the Minister for Tourism Art and Culture and assisted by the Western Regional Minister, while the Paramount Chief of Essikado Traditional Area would chair the occasion.

The “Sakeva” Transnational Cultural Festival sought to bring change and growth to boost tourism and create job opportunities for artists and crafts entrepreneurs.

