Two persons arrested over disturbance at Ofaakor EC office 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, June 03, GNA – The Police have arrested two people over disturbances at the Ofaakor Electoral Commission (EC) Office near Kasoa in the Central Region at about 0500 hours on Sunday.

A news brief from the Police said misunderstanding over queuing before the commencement of the day’s activities at the EC office led to the injury of two people.

The Police said it had since restored orderliness at the registration centre and that the suspects were in custody assisting Police investigation.

GNA

