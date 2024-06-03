The Chalk Talk Foundation Africa organises second edition of the Prodigy Examination  

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong, GNA

Tema, June 03, GNA – The Chalk Talk Foundation Africa, in partnership with Owura Nsarkoh Events, has organised the second edition of the Prodigy Examination for final year Junior High School (JHS) pupils to help prepare them for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Mr Richard Kwabena Nsarkoh, the founder and Executive Director of the foundation, said the examination was a scheme meant solely to help them in their first external exam.

He noted that this year’s theme, “The Dream Ghanaian Child,” was in line with the Ghana Education Service’s (GES) introduction of the New Standards-Based Curriculum, which was aimed at producing candidates who could exhibit the six core competencies in the curriculum framework.

“Our ultimate goal as a team, which believes in kids, children, youth, and women’s development through education, health, and entertainment, is to raise candidates who are creative and innovative, critical thinkers, good communicators, great leaders, and above all, problem solvers,” he said.

He said five schools from the Tema East constituency participated in the competition, along with 11 final-year students from Manhean TMA 1 Basic School, Manhean Methodist Basic School, Oprah Winifrey Academic, Agyir School Complex, and Assemblies of God School.

Mrs Lola Asiseh Ashitey, the General Manager for Sewage System, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies, stated in a keynote address that the prodigy examination looked beyond passing the examination, and that it was designed to help shape the Ghanaian child to be an implementer and innovator.

Mrs Ashitey said the curriculum was a fundamental framework that enhanced creative thinkers, critical thinkers, problem solvers, team players, good communicators, and an independent personality.

She said with determination, dedication, and consistency in learning, students could achieve their goals if they set their minds to it and made a difference in their communities.

She said, “In all your doings, you have to remember to be good citizens while implementing what you have been taught in school to become a changemaker.”

Mrs Ashitey also urged them to learn not only for passing exams but to grow beyond passing exams, become responsible citizens, and together, they could make Tema and Ghana shine globally.

Master Abraham Oklikah, a final-year student from the Manhean Methodist Basic School, urged his fellow candidates to be determined and work hard as they prepared for their exams, adding that they should not allow the change in the curriculum to affect their studies or put fear in them.

He also called on the government to help build infrastructure such as libraries and ICT labs and provide good resources like projectors that would help improve education effectively.

The examination ended with Abraham Oklikah emerging as the winner with 256 points, Samuel Bonku from Manhean Methodist Basic School placing second with 244 points, and Frank Nyarko from Egyir Preparatory emerging third with 226 points.

