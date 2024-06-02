Sunyani Nyamaah Basic School girls get sanitary pads to improve personal hygiene 

By Christopher Tetteh, GNA

Sunyani, June 2, GNA – The Sunyani-based WENSAH Foundation International, a nom-government organisation (NGO), in collaboration with Electroland Ghana Ltd has donated 240 pieces of sanitary pads to pupils of Nyamaah Basic School in the Sunyani Municipality.

Additionally, the two organisations sensitised the schoolchildren on menstruation and menstrual hygiene to commemorate the 2024 World Menstrual Hygiene Day observed on the theme: “together for a period friendly world.”

Mr. Osei Amponsah, the Chief Executive Officer, WENSAH Foundation International, added his voice to calls by the government and policymakers to make menstrual products affordable and easily accessible to girls.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the presentation held at the school’s premises in Sunyani, Mr. Amponsah noted that many teenage girls were unable to afford sanitary pads because of high prices of the products.

The high cost of sanitary pads and other menstrual health and hygiene products is pushing many girls to opt for unhygienic alternatives.

Mr. Amponsah explained the foundation aimed at providing comprehensive welfare support services to the needy, alleviating poverty, providing access to necessities, and empowering individuals and communities to lead dignified lives.

The foundation is also committed to promoting sustainable development and fostering a culture of compassion and solidarity.

Madam Adizah Ibrahim, the Marketing Manager, Electroland Ghana Ltd, an organization engaged in electrical appliances, advised the school children to concentrate on their books and learn hard to become useful adults and not liabilities.

GNA

