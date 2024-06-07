Sunyani Municipal Assembly sued over eviction due to market rehabilitation

By Regina Benneh/Benjamin Akoto

Sunyani, June 6, GNA – The Container Owners Association of Nana Bosoma Market has initiated legal action at the Sunyani High Court against the Municipal Assembly for eviction over the rehabilitation works of the market.

The writ of summons, dated May 31, 2024, outlines the claims and reliefs sought by the plaintiffs (Nana Bosoma Container Owners Association) against the Defendant (Sunyani Municipal Assembly).

The plaintiff claimed they were served with eviction notice issued by the Assembly on January 18, 2024, to give way for the rehabilitation of the place and were, therefore, requesting a declaration that the eviction notice was unreasonable and unconscionable, rendering it null and void.

The plaintiffs were also seeking an order to prevent the defendant from taking any further actions to evict or obstruct the plaintiffs’ business until the final resolution of the case.

Additionally, the plaintiffs were requesting a perpetual injunction to prevent the defendant, her agents, assigns, privies, building contractors and laborers from interfering with the plaintiffs’ container shops.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Madam Benidita Sunoma, one of the plaintiffs and a leading member of the Association, confirmed the suit against the Assembly, saying the case would be called on Friday, June 21, 2024.

She said the traders had been conducting their respective activities at the Nana Bosoma Market for many years, utilising tabletops as their selling space.

However, in April 2021, the late Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, Omanhene of the Sunyani Traditional Area, through the Sunyani Traditional Council, offered to construct container shops for members of the Association to enhance their businesses.

Each member was required to pay GH¢5,000.00 to the late Omanhene, Madam Sunoma said, and that he provided them with the container shops, in which they plied their trade.

She said they were seeking a declaration that the reconstruction of the Nana Bosoma Market lacked transparency and procedural integrity, particularly considering that no compensation had been offered to the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs are seeking a declaration that the deadline is unjust, arbitrary, and unconstitutional, arguing that their properties have not been properly valued to receive a fair and timely compensation.

They are also seeking an order to compel the defendant to provide the contract documents related to the reconstruction of the Nana Bosoma Market.

The plaintiffs are additionally requesting the defendant to guarantee in writing that the current occupants of the container shops will be returned to their current locations upon completion of works.

GNA

