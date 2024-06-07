Petroleum Commission, Dzorwulu Special School plant trees to mark Green Ghana Day  

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah

Accra, June 7, GNA – The Petroleum Commission, Ghana, regulators of Ghana’s upstream petroleum industry, has partnered the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra to plant trees on the school’s premises to commemorate the 2024 edition of the Green Ghana Day.

The Commission provided the pupils with 150 tree seedlings to plant on their campus on Friday.

Mr Prince Benjamin Aboagye, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Petroleum Commission, on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Egbert Faibille Jnr., led a team of executive management and staff of the Commission to join the pupils to plant the trees.

Among trees planted were Coconut seedlings, Cassia, Guava, Acacia, Royal Palm, Soursop and Aidan fruit (Prekese) seedlings.

Mr Aboagye, who planted the commemorative tree at the entrance of the school, encouraged the authorities to nurture the trees and ensure that they grew to beautify the campus.

He explained that staff of the Commission planted some trees at the office premises before joining the Dzorwulu Special School for the exercise.

He urged the school to provide the best care for the seedlings, assuring that the pupils would be provided with the needed support to nurture the plants.

“We are greening Ghana today for the next generation,” he said.

The gesture was to support President Akufo-Addo’s initiative to plant 10 million trees this year as part of Ghana’s effort to combat global greenhouse emissions, Mr Aboagye said.

He said the Commission was also planting close to 1000 tree seedlings at selected schools in the Western Region.

Mr Fredrick Tetteh, the Headmaster of the Dzorwulu Special School, commended the Commission for providing the seedlings to the school for planting to be part of the Green Ghana Day agenda.

He said students of the Agriculture Department of the school would oversee the nurturing and care of the plants.

“What they have done will serve as windbreak for us, beautify the environment for the generations unborn…I’m assuring the Commission that management will ensure that the trees are well maintained and kept,” he said.

“Though the children are very destructive, we will restrain them from trees.”

Mr Edward Appiah-Brafoh, the Manager, Corporate Affairs, Petroleum Commission, explained that the exercise was part of the Government’s efforts to off-set carbon emissions, hence the enthusiasm by the Commission, being operators in the industry, to join in that effort.

“This is part of Ghana’s energy transition effort towards the net zero agenda,” he said.

“We have committed resources to maintain gardeners to tender the plants, water them and make sure that the trees grow nicely within the next six months and sustained for the years ahead.”

Meanwhile, the Commission also used the occasion to donate some food items to the pupils.

GNA

