UESD Vice-Chancellor outlines scientific approaches to land restoration

By Emelia B. Addae

Somanya (E/R), June 7, GNA – Professor Eric Nyarko-Sampson, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD), has outlined scientifically informed approaches to land restoration, which involve practices to rehabilitate degraded lands and restore their ecological functionality.

“In combating desertification – a severe form of land degradation, and enhancing drought resilience, innovative strategies and technologies cannot be left out,” he said.

The scientific principles and practices that underpinned land restoration are ecological restoration, soil health and management, water management, and agroforestry and sustainable agriculture.

Professor Nyarko-Sampson, speaking at the 2024 World Environment Day at Somanya in the Eastern Region on Wednesday, emphasized the need to re-establish native vegetation and ecosystems as well as enhance biodiversity to create resilient ecosystems.

On agroforestry and sustainable agriculture, he recommended the integration of trees and shrubs into agricultural systems to enhance productivity and biodiversity.

He said the UESD had developed a Master of Science and Master of Philosophy programmes in Environmental Restoration Studies, which were receiving attention from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

He described the programme as multidisciplinary, aimed at contributing to addressing land restoration and aquatic ecosystem restoration issues, among others.

This year’s World Environment Day is on the theme: “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience.”

It was organised by the University of Environment and Sustainable Development and The Church of Pentecost.

The United Nations Environment Programme annually observes the Day on June 5 to raise awareness on pressing environmental problems and encouraging global actions.

Apostle Samuel Gyau Obuobi, the General Secretary of The Church of Pentecost, said the collaboration showed the critical need for concerted efforts to build capacity and develop innovative solutions for addressing the present land, water, and air quality deterioration in societies.

“The church’s ongoing involvement ensures that tree planting and environment care are not one-time events but part of a sustained effort to protect and restore the environment,” he said.

Elder Dr Joseph Siaw Agyapong, the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, said environmental issues endangered livelihoods of many Ghanaians as it reduced arable land decreased crop yields, contributing to food insecurity and poverty.

“Restoring degraded lands not only revives ecosystems but also provides essential services that support life on earth.”

The selebration was interlaced with a dialogue session and a quiz on environment issues organised by the Sustainable Development Alliance for three schools.

They were the Somanya Technical Institute, Akuse Methodist Senior High School, and Somanya Secondary and Technical School.

Participants planted about 200 trees on the UESD Campus to commemorate the Day.

GNA

