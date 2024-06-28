STMA supports arts and crafts artists with grants 

By Emmanuel Gamson/ Gladys Abakah

Sekondi (W/R), June 28, GNA – The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has supported 52 arts and crafts artists with a grant total of GHC238,013.00 to produce innovative artworks inspired by Sekondi-Takoradi for exhibition in the Metropolis and Palermo in Italy.

Mr Abdul-Mumin Issah, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), said the gesture was part of efforts to position the visual arts and crafts sector as a pillar for local economic development while highlighting the critical role the industry played in creating employment, promoting tourism and the creativity of artists.

He was speaking at the opening of a four-day festival, dubbed: “Sakeva Transnational Cultural Festival,” organised by the Assembly, through the European Union-funded Twin Cities in Sustainable Partnership Project (TCSPP).

It was on the theme: “Projecting Sekondi-Takoradi Through Creative Arts”.

“Sakeva” is an Ahanta dialect translation of “Sankofa”, an Akan word with the literal meaning: “Go back for it”.

Thus the festival is meant to rejuvenate and promote ancient and indigenous artefacts, artworks of local artists, and heritage sites within Sekondi-Takoradi.

It was held in collaboration with the Centre for National Culture, Ghana Association of Visual Artists, Takoradi Technical University, Ghana Tourism Authority and Ghana Export Promotion Authority.

Mr Issah said the Metropolis, aside from its Traditional Kuntum festival, had become synonymous with diverse creative festivals such as “Potomanto”, “Yesu Asor”, TadiFest, West Side Carnival,” Made in Taadi Concert and Western Trade Fair.

“With all these events, the visual arts and crafts sector has not received the needed attention. It is for this reason that the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), through the EU-funded Twin-Cities in Sustainable Partnership Project (TCSPP), has introduced the “Sakeva Transnational Cultural Festival”, to celebrate the visual arts and craft players in the city,” he said.

The festival was part of conscious efforts to develop and promote artworks of local artists, heritage sites and artefacts in the Metropolis, Mr Issah said.

As part of the Assembly’s intervention in the arts and crafts sector, a technical team had been constituted to co-create a marketing strategy document that would address some of the challenges facing artists and establish effective market linkages with domestic and international buyers.

The document would also encourage the adoption of new technologies to improve finishing and bridge the linkage between academia and local artisans to improve production, marketing and research.

Mr Issah gave the assurance that the STMA would provide the necessary avenues to enhance the economic opportunities for the artists and increase market value and recognition of indigenous arts and crafts.

It would enhance collaboration between stakeholders to ensure sustainable growth and development of the arts and craft industry in Sekondi-Takoradi.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, commended the STMA and partners for organising the festival and said it was a step in the right direction as it would help the youth within the Metropolis to reconnect with their cultural roots.

“Western Region is fortunate and blessed with beautiful cultural diversity… Sakeva is a necessity towards efforts to restore our creative arts industry and our rich cultural heritage through sustained programmes such as what we have here today,” he said.

He urged the youth and women to have renewed interest in the creative arts industry as a catalyst for socio-economic growth and wealth creation.

Mr Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, said the tourism and creative arts space spanned across the various sectors of the economy and called for inter-sectorial collaborations to harness the full potential of the sector for national development.

He gave the assurance that the Ministry would put in place pragmatic measures to ensure the creative arts industry got the attention it deserved to reposition the country as the preferred tourism hub.

The maiden festival, which started on Thursday, June 27, will be climaxed on Sunday, June 30.

It featured activities such as an arts and crafts exhibition, a display of the eight Akan Clans totems, a symposium on arts and tourism, a drawing and cooking competition for students, and a traditional fashion show.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

