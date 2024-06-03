St Paul’s Methodist Preparatory and JHS launch 25th Anniversary at Winneba

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), June 3, GNA – Madam Dinah Anderson, Effutu Municipal Director of Education, says education is not merely the accumulation of knowledge, but how it is used to effect positive changes.

She said there was the need for continuous investments in developing innovative and learner-centered curricula that prepared learners for the challenges of the 21st century.

Madam Anderson made the call at the launch of the 25th Anniversary of Saint Paul, Methodist Preparatory and Junior High School (JHS), which was chaired by Prof Yaw Ameyaw of University of Education, Winneba.

The anniversary under the theme: “25 years of Transforming lives through quality education, our story, our achievement, our future,” will be celebrated in September to coincide with the school’s Speech and Prize-giving day.

The occasion would be used to generate funds to support an Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) laboratory project.

Madam Anderson advocated the leveraging of emerging technologies in the years ahead to enhance effective teaching and learning, which must include empowering educators to be agents of change, equip them with the skills and resources to nurture the next generation of leaders.

She said there was the need for equity and inclusivity in educational policies that would ensure every child, regardless of their background, had the opportunity to access quality learning.

According to her, St Paul’s Methodist Preparatory School had become a beacon of knowledge and credible values, of which they had not only imparted academic wisdom, but also instilled in the learners the virtues of perseverance, compassion and integrity.

“These achievement for the past 25 years is testament to the hard work, dedication and unwavering commitment of the staff, volunteers and communities you serve to make remarkable strides in your mission at transforming lives through the power of education,” she stated.

Madam Anderson said while celebrating 25 years of nurturing young minds, the memories created must be cherished, friendships forged maintained, and the knowledge gained foster a future where graduates continued to make a difference in the society, they found themselves.

She applauded the management of the school for their hard work and dedication at providing transformative educational opportunities to communities in and around Winneba.

The school began in 1999 with the mission of making education accessible to help break the cycle of poverty, empower marginalised populations and building more equitable society.

“By staying true to our mission and adapting to the evolving needs of the communities, we are confident that St Paul Methodists Preparatory School will continue to transform lives and to create more just, equitable and prosperous future for all, she added.

Ms Katena Freebody-Acquah, Headmistress of the school, on behalf of the Church, St Paul’s Methodist Society, the School Management Committee, the Local Manager and the Parent Teacher Association thanked all stakeholders for supporting the school this far.

She said it was their aim to continue developing and maintaining a happy and vibrant school in which everyone was safe, treated with respect and encouraged to learn.

Alhaji Zubairu Kassim, Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, who was the Special Guest of Honour in a speech, commended the founders and management of the school for providing enabling environment where the younger ones will strive and excel to become patriotic citizens.

“As you celebrate your achievement, you must also look at the future with confidence, excitement and hope to continue to transforming lives, achieve greatness, inspire and shape current and unborn generation to become productive citizens,” he added.

A representative of Neenyi Ghartey VII, Effutu Oma Odefe, the School’s PTA Chairperson, Rt Rev Rtd Jeremiah Morrison, St Paul’s Methodist Society and Ghana National Association of Private Schools were among those gave speeches and goodwill messages.

Rt Rev Paa Solomon Grant Essilfie, Bishop of Winneba Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, who launched the anniversary, urged parents in and around Effutu to enroll their children in the school.

He appealed to parents to have time for their children when they return from school, assist them with their homework and stop them from doing things that distracted their education.

He was also joined by dignitaries to unveil the anniversary cloth and monument.

