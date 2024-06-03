Binduri MP supports 205 tertiary students with GH205, 000.00

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Jun. 2, GNA – Mr. Abdulai Abanga the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Binduri constituency who doubles as Deputy Minister for Local Government Rural Development has supported 205 tertiary students with GH205, 000.00 in his constituency.

The GhS1000.00 per student forms part of the MP’s Initiative for Tertiary Education students.

The MP also facilitated and secured full scholarships for two students from Binduri who are currently pursuing four-year Bachelor’s degrees at Ashesi University and the University of Ghana, respectively, as well as six students pursuing various programmes abroad.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Abanga said the support aimed to help elevate some financial burdens on students and their parents and urged the students to take their education seriously to help drive the human capital of the constituency and Ghana at large.

He said as a law maker of his constituency, there was a need to develop the constituency human resources through education.

He said” we need a lot of staff in various sectors in the constituency, especially in the health and education sector, if it’s time for your posting and you want to work in Binduri reach out to us and we will help facilitate that”

He said he was determined to make sure Binduri developed in all sectors, “I am doing all I can to develop the Binduri constituency and I need your support, the youth is the constituency and the New Patriotic Party government and myself are for the youth”.

Mr. Ayinga Abagre Yakubu the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Binduri urged the beneficiaries to prioritize working in the district after their study period.

He said, “let’s also know that Binduri is for us, after your education come home, let’s put all hands together and develop Binduri.”

He said the support from the MP was non-political but it was an agenda to encourage tertiary students and to give them financial support to aid them during their studies.

GNA

