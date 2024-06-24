Speaker Bagbin, Madina MP to receive 2024 Jacobs-Abbey Lifetime Achievement Award 

Accra, June 24, GNA – Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament and Mr Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, are to receive the 2024 Jacobs-Abbey Lifetime Achievement Award in Alexandria, Virginia, United States (US).

The event is scheduled to take place on November 9, 2024, at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center, Virginia, US, where the Speaker and Mr Sosu would both pick these prestigious awards.

A statement issued by the Office of the Speaker of Parliament, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Abbey Global Institute for Leadership Studies (Jagils) had named Mr Bagbin as an honoree at its 6th Annual Banquet and Awards Gala at Hilton Alexandria Mark Center, Virginia, US.

According to the Institute the Speaker’s “distinguished career as a Ghanaian politician, serving as the Minister for Health, a seven-term Member of Parliament for the Nadowli West constituency, and your current role as the Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana exemplify the leadership and dedication that Jagils holds in high esteem” makes him a perfect candidate for the said prestigious award.

The award is presented to leaders who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to civil and human rights, recognizing their dedication to advancing justice, peace, and freedom for workers and community members through their daily work.

Previous recipients of this esteemed award include Dr Jewel Howard-Taylor, Vice President of Liberia, Isabelle Vladoiu, Founder of the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights, The Hon. Cashenna A Cross, Mayor of the City of Glenarden, Dr Nina L Meyerhof, President of Children of the Earth Inc., and Timothy Bowles, International Director of Youth for Human Rights International.

The statement said the NDC MP for Madina, Mr Sosu had also been approved to be awarded a lifetime achievement recognition by a conferment of the Presidential Service Award in the US.

It said this follows his voluntary service in Ghana and across several States in the US.

It noted that Mr Sosu had been known to be a lawyer, author, and human rights activist.

It said his nomination was made by the Jacobs-Abbey Global Institute Leadership in Virginia and was approved by the Whitehouse in June 2024.

According to Jacobs-Abbey Global Institute of Leadership, “Hon Sosu rose from being a destitute street child into becoming a lawyer and human rights activist and eventually a legislator in Ghana championing major legislative changes including abolishing the death penalty and criminalizing witchcraft accusations”

The statement said Parliament was proud of both Speaker Bagbin and Mr Sosu.

GNA

