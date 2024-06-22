Security agencies organise ‘kwemo ojogban’ simulation at Tema Port 

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Tema, June 22, GNA – State security agencies operating at the Tema Port have organised a simulation exercise, dubbed ‘kwemo ojogban’ as part of the fulfilment of the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS).

The ISPS code requires member ports to partake in quarterly drills and annual exercises to maintain alertness and combat readiness as part of a comprehensive set of measures to enhance the security of ships and port facilities.

The ‘kwemo ojogban’ (a Ga statement meaning be careful) exercise saw the combined forces of security personnel, including Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA) Security, Ghana Navy, Marine Police, and Ghana Immigration Service, among others, quell four volatile scenarios with relative efficiency.

The exercise, which was only known to a few top officials, featured four scenarios: an uprising at the transit terminal, demonstrators breaching the eastern gate, pirates infiltrating through the fishing area, and the army deactivating an explosive at the central gate.

Captain Bramwell Tawiah, the Incident Commander and Harbour Master at the Tema Port, rated the performance of the combined forces at 85 percent efficiency.

He said the response from the various security agencies was superb

“Even within our medical team and the fire and safety, how they responded to the calls, everything was on course,” Capt Tawiah said.

Colonel Benjamin Boamah, the Tema Port Security Manager, expressed impressive interoperability between his outfit and the other security agencies.

He said the cooperation was very good, noting that it exceeded his expectations, as everything went well from the word go.

He added that “even at the pre-coordinating conferences we had, there was full participation from all parties; therefore, by the time we came in, we were all prepared and knew what was expected of us. When we started, the cooperation and enthusiasm were there, which is why the exercise ended very well and was very successful.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

