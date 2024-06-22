NPP Secretary of Central Tongu honours party elders to mark birthday

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Adidome (V/R), June 22, GNA – Dr. Faith Selassie Dunyo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Secretary of Central Tongu Constituency, has donated some items to party elders, orphanage home and children at the Adidome Government hospital to mark his birthday.

This also formed part of his initiatives to give back to society and support children who needed financial assistance in the constituency.

Dr. Dunyo visited the Good Samaritan Home in Adidome and donated essential items, including food, toiletries, and educational materials, to support the home’s noble endeavours.

He interacted with the children and emphasized the need for continued support to ensure that they receive the care they deserve.

He also assured the staff that he would offer them the necessary support to foster their benevolent work.

Dr. Dunyo appealed to individuals and corporate Ghana to support the children at the Good Samaritan Home, acknowledging the institution’s remarkable work in caring for vulnerable individuals.

He again visited some party elders in the constituency, where he donated undisclosed amounts to them.

Dr.Dunyo urged the elders to support the party to emerge as the winner in the upcoming general elections this year.

He highlighted the good initiatives of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, and stressed the need for the party elders’ support to ensure their successful implementation.

Dr. Dunyo also extended his visit to the Adidome Government Hospital, where he donated assorted items to the children in the pediatric ward.

He acknowledged the importance of supporting children, especially when they are sick, and emphasized the need for adequate care and resources to aid in their recovery.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA): “As a leader, I believe in the Biblical principle of giving to those in need. Today, I chose to celebrate my birthday and Father’s Day by spreading joy and kindness throughout the constituency. I’m grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others.”

Dr. Dunyo pledged his commitment to continue supporting the party and his constituents.

He, however, called on all party members to join forces and work to win the upcoming general elections in December.

