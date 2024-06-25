President Akufo-Addo commissions nine envoys 

Accra, June 24, GNA- President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Monday granted letters of credence to nine new envoys, urging them to actively promote Ghana’s image and interests abroad.

The envoys included three High Commissioners, five Ambassadors, and an Ambassador-at-Large.

They are, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, High Commissioner to Nigeria; Mrs. Francisca Ashietey-Oduntun, High Commissioner to South Africa; Mr. Ernest Yaw Amporful, High Commissioner to Rwanda; Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, Ambassador to Türkiye; and Mr. Henry Tachie-Menson, Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union.

The others are Mrs Charity Gbedawo, Ambassador to Morocco; Ms Abigail Naa Adzoko Kwashi, Ambassador to Norway; Dr Robert Afriyie, Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union; and Nana Bediatuo Asante, Ambassador-at-Large.

At a ceremony at the Jubilee House, Accra, President Akufo-Addo stressed the importance of the envoys’ role in furthering Ghana’s interests and improving its standing abroad.

“Your primary responsibility is to promote the image of Ghana as a stable, peaceful, and forward-looking country.

“This entails engaging with your host nations to foster strong bilateral relationships, attract investments, and advocate for the interests of Ghana,” he stated

The President underscored the need to encourage international cooperation and strengthen diplomatic ties, given the global difficulties posed by the COVID-19 epidemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine,

He noted that for Ghana to successfully manage those challenges, strong relationships with other countries were essential.

“High Commissioners-designate and Ambassadors-designate, your postings have come at a particularly critical juncture not only in global affairs but also in the journey of our nation’s development.

“The world is gradually emerging from the shadows of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left a profound impact on all facets of life,” he noted.

President Akufo-Addo urged the new envoys to familiarize themselves with the ambitious Ghana CARES ‘Obaatampa’ Programme, which outlines the roadmap for revitalizing the Ghanaian economy by supporting commercial farming, building the light manufacturing sector, developing engineering and ICT industries, fast-tracking digitalization, and creating jobs for young people.

“The Ghana CARES ‘Obaatampa’ Programme sets out our roadmap towards the strong revitalization of the Ghanaian economy.

“Each of you must help and contribute to the success of this programme by facilitating, amongst other things, as much foreign investment into the country as you can,” he said.

The President tasked the envoys to proactively engage with the Ghanaian community in their duty areas and leverage their potential to further the country’s development.

“Our diaspora is a vital component of the Ghanaian fabric, contributing considerably to our economy and cultural heritage.

“By developing a strong bond with them, you will not only provide them with a sense of belonging but also harness their potential to contribute to Ghana’s development,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo also underlined the need for international cooperation to effectively address global concerns including armed conflicts, terrorism, climate change, and illicit financial flows.

“Part of your responsibilities, at the multilateral level, is to work with the governments of your accreditation to assist in the prosecution of our common agenda in the fight against the scourge of armed conflicts, terrorism and violent extremism, the threats of climate change, and the illicit outflow of funds from Africa,” he stated.

The President called for integrity and professionalism, asking the envoys to do their jobs with diligence and to improve Ghana’s image abroad.

He told the envoys that they represented the hopes and aspirations of the Ghanaian people as they set out on their missions and that achieving those goals would have a significant impact on Ghana’s standing abroad and the country’s development.

President Akufo-Addo urged the envoys to develop cordial relations with the professional foreign service officers at their duty post as their invaluable experience and knowledge would help them work effectively.

“In executing your duties, it is imperative that you cultivate and maintain cordial working relationships with the professional Foreign Service officers who will be your colleagues in the high commissions and embassies.

“Their support and collaboration will be essential in achieving your objectives and ensuring the success of your missions,” he said.

Ambassador Tachie-Menson who spoke on behalf of his colleagues thanked the President for the appointments and the confidence reposed in them.

He assured the President that they would work hard to achieve the development goals of the country.

“Mr. President, your confidence in our abilities is humbling and inspiring. We are honoured to hold these positions and are devoted to our mission abroad with dedication, integrity, and unwavering commitment,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

