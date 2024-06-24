Positive opposing views make leaders proactive – NCCE

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, June 24, GNA – Reverend Vincent Adzika, the Ho Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has underscored the importance of opposing views which he said make leaders proactive.

He said leaders must therefore make room for views from others regardless of whom they were.

Rev Adzika, made the remarks during the maiden “Lead Conference” of the Pentecost Student Association (PENSA) – University of Allied Science (UHAS) Ho Chapter.

He said justice-centred leadership had its focus on ensuring fairness, equity and inclusivity.

Rev Adzika said bringing all people on board including those who had opposed views was a mark of a proactive leader.

“Any leader who sees his or her opposition as an enemy and is not ready to listen and think through opposing views will not make much progress in their leadership”.

He added that positive opposition was a constructive approach that aimed at bringing about improvement that benefited the masses rather than merely criticism.

Rev Adzika applauded the Church of Pentecost for its Political Chamber Project in all tertiary institutions aimed at building Godly leaders for nation-building.

Brother Godfred Amoah, Vice President for PENSA –UHAS Ho Chapter, emphasised that the Political Chamber forum instituted by the Church of Pentecost was to create a space for church members to engage in political discussions, debate and Advocacy while promoting civic responsibility and informed decision-making.

He said it also aimed at encouraging and supporting Christian political leaders to hold accountable political leaders who shared Christian values, promoting integrity, faith, and moral principles in governance.

Brother Amoah said the Chamber strives to bring Biblical principles and kingdom values into the political arena, transforming the culture and promoting God’s justice, love and righteousness in the public space.

Mr Bayeh Magnambi Raymond, the President of the PENSA Political Chamber – UHAS Ho Chapter, noted that having the right motive was key to becoming an exceptional leader.

He encouraged all participants to check their motives and ensured that they were right before seeking leadership positions.

Participants comprised of a cross-section of students, welcome the Church’s vision of raising political giants for God and Country.

GNA

