Empower traditional leaders to combat environmental offenders – Nimoro Chief

By Mohammed Balu

Nimoro (UWR), June 24, GNA – Kuoro Chommbui Jabuka Williams, the Divisional Chief of Nimoro area has called for greater empowerment of traditional leaders to help combat environmental offenses.

He criticised political leaders for their reluctance to act against offenders effectively.

“The Chiefs do not need anybody’s vote and will act to protect our land if properly equipped by the State,” he said.

He said this during the 2024 Kʋkɔrɔ Festival at Nimoro in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region.

Kuoro Jabuka Williams warned that the Buwa Traditional Area has found itself at the precipice of losing its vegetational cover and its naturally gifted economic trees such as the shea and dawadawa trees due to high charcoal production as a source of livelihood in the areas.

He observed that the current threats to the vegetation could affect economic trees like shea and dawadawa, which provided vital fruits, which are also medicinal.

He said: “This community can boast of treating and curing breast cancer using herbs with a 99.9 per cent success rate. We also treat fibroids successfully using herbs.”

These methods of offering treatment, the Chief lamented, were being destroyed due to indiscriminate tree cutting and bush burning for charcoal production.

Kuoru Jabuka Williams underscored the importance of rejuvenating the youth’s consciousness about environmental conservation.

“We must remember that from these forests, God has bequeathed to us the fruits we eat, and the medicinal properties that have treated us of many ailments,” he said.

He said the ‘Kʋkɔrɔ’ Festival in Nimoro highlighted the vital role of cultural heritage in contemporary environmental conservation.

He has called for sustained environmental conservation methods to reverse the trend by empowering traditional leaders to confront environmental destruction.

Kuoru Abu Diaka Sukabe Ninia V, the Paramount Chief of Zini and Chair of the 2024 Kʋkɔrɔ Gberu festival said, he was amazed by the massive turnout.

He appreciated Nimoro Kuoro, the Chiefs and elders of Nimoro Division, and the planning committee for a good job done.

He expressed concern about how the natural environment was being depleted at an alarming rate and extended the support of the Paramountcy to the Nimoro Division, for reigniting and instituting a festival specifically aimed at rejuvenating the environmental consciousness of the people of Nimoro Division, and by extension, the Buwa traditional area.

The term ‘Kʋkɔrɔ’ festival in Sissali means: a reserved forest, which is allowed to stay and fallow for the future where only the elders determined which area should be cultivated and left as a grove.

The theme for the celebration was: “Sustainable Development Through Peace and Unity. “

GNA

