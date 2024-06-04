PoP presents water, sanitation items to Adaklu Kodzobi Primary School 

Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), June 4, GNA – Pencils of Promise (PoP) has presented water and sanitation items to the Adaklu Kodzobi District Assembly Primary School in the Volta Region.

The items included water dispensers, water floaters, handwashing stations, detergents and educational materials on hygiene and sanitation.

Mrs Eugenia Ofori, the Programmes Coordinator of WASH under Pencils of Promise, presenting the items, said if children were to be healthy and learned, then sanitation and hygiene issues would be dealt with decisively.

She stated that PoP provided schools with classroom blocks, educational materials, and sanitation and hygiene materials.

Mrs Ofori said children should be encouraged to know the value and benefits of hygienic lifestyles at an early age.

She disclosed that 19 other schools in the Volta, Oti and Eastern regions would receive similar items.

She appealed to the teachers to ensure that the pupils handled the items well to prolong their lifespan.

Mr Charles Kugbeadzor, Headmaster of the school, was full of praise for PoP for its efforts in promoting sanitation and hygiene in the school and pledged his team’s commitment to taking good care of the items.

PoP is a non-profit organization that builds classroom blocks for schools, provides them with educational and hygiene items and increases educational opportunities in the developing world.

GNA

