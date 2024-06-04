PRESEC tutor coronated as warlord of Ada Dangmebiawer Clan 

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Big Ada, June 4, GNA – The Dangmebiawer Clan of the Ada Traditional Area has coronated Mr Theophilus Gadugah, a tutor at the Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC-Legon) and a businessman, as the Asafoatsengua (senior warlord) of the clan.

Mr Gadugah, Head of Social Studies, PRESEC, has been given the stool name Asafoatsengua Tetteh Gadugah Osraman VI.

He was accepted by the Ada Traditional Council (ATC) on Thursday, April 4, 2024, under the auspices of Nene Tetteh Lanuer Okumo IV, the Divisional Chief of the Dangmebiawer Clan.

Asafoatsengua Owusie Senakey IV of Kabiawer Yumu (the oldest of all Ada Asafoatsenguahi), swore him into office and welcomed him into the midst of Asafoiatseguamei (warlords) at the coronation.

The event saw representatives of the family, the clan, some members of the Traditional Area, and staff of PRESEC in attendance.

Asafoatsengua Kotoko Debrah V of Kabiawer Kponor urged the stool fathers of the Dangmebiawer Clan to always stand by their new warlord, bemoaning the practice of leaving newly installed chiefs to their fate.

He noted that in most cases when a new Asafoatse or Wetsoyi (divisional chief) was installed, many people had the perception that the person was responsible for all the financial burdens of the respective clan.

“So, when they ask you something and you give but can’t continue to give, it means you are wicked. Then, they act fast and get you off the seat with unnecessary issues to frustrate you,” he lamented.

He appealed to the newly installed chief to be respectful, loyal, and mature in all dealings with the members of the Traditional Council, his clan, and every native of Ada.

Asafoatsengua Osraman, in his inaugural address, expressed gratitude to the clan, the Council, and all who joined in making the ceremony a success and appealed to the leadership of the Ada State to care for their subordinates, stating that “God knows why you are made the leader.”

“Whether you are the leader of the security, church, clan, school, or an institution, there is a reason God chose you. It doesn’t make you better or more knowledgeable than anybody else,” he said.

“There are instances where people flee because they know the challenge that they will be exposed to. Some also run because of religious reasons, but some of us accepted the title because we felt that there was a reason that God had chosen us.”

Asafoatsengua Osraman urged traditional leaders to protect and fight for the interests of their youth, as well as make their leadership style attractive for generations to inherit, as they would one day account for their stewardship.

GNA

