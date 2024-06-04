Young Apostles secure historic qualification to Ghana Premier League

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 4, GNA – Sunyani-based Young Apostles secured a spot in next season’s Ghana Premier League after beating Techiman Heroes 4-3 on penalties in the Zone 1 Division One Championship playoff at the Accra Sports Stadium.

After regulation time ended 1-1, Young Apostles secured a win in a highly dramatic penalty shootout to secure a historic qualification to the Ghana Premier League, joining Vision FC, who also qualified from Zone 3.

Young Apostles, after dominating the early minutes of the game, took the lead in the 8th minute through Kasim Sule, who tapped home from close range.

It was all Young Apostles in the opening half hour of the game, and they could have doubled their lead but squandered most of their chances.

Techiman Heroes finished the first half strongly and deservedly restored parity through Mohammed Adams, who dispatched home from close range.

The second half was very cagey and referee Reginald Collins Amoah kept his grasp on the game despite the tension involved.

The clearest second-half chance fell for Techiman Heroes’ striker Mohammed Adams, but he shockingly missed from close range, sending the game to extra time.

The 30 minutes played in extra time couldn’t yield any goals as both teams proceeded to the spot kicks.

Young Apostles goalkeeper Benjamin Twum delivered some heroic saves to seal victory for his side, as they sealed qualification to the Ghana Premier League for the first time.

