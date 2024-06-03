Political party agents must observe voter transfer exercise — NDC reiterates

By Iddi Yire

Accra, June 03, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure that political party agents are permitted to observe the ongoing voter transfer exercise.

A statement issued by Mr Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the NDC had noted with concern, a memorandum from the Deputy Chair (Operations) of the EC to Regional Directors of the Commision, directing them to disallow agents of political parties from observing the ongoing voter transfer exercise.

“We find this directive outrageous and clearly calculated to aid gerrymandering through illegal voter transfers,” Mr Kwetey stated.

“It is sad that the Electoral Commission, which is supposed to be a neutral umpire and a champion of transparency in our electoral processes, has opted for opacity in such an important electoral exercise.”

Mr Kwetey reiterated that “what do the Electoral Commission and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have to hide that they do not want agents of political parties to observe the ongoing voter transfer exercise?”

He underscored that party agents played a vital role in promoting transparency, and deepening confidence in our electoral system, so the actions of the EC must enhance the key role of political party agents, and not seek to diminish it.

“In our view, an insistence on this directive by the Electoral Commission can only be in furtherance of the suspected devious and sinister agenda of the Commision to manipulate the processes leading to the 2024 elections,” General Secretary said.

“The National Democratic Congress therefore hereby calls on all its agents across the country to defy and disregard this outrageous directive by the Electoral Commission.”

He said all structures of the party, particularly Regional and Constituency Secretariats, were hereby directed to deploy NDC agents to all district offices of the EC to closely monitor the ongoing voter transfer exercise.

Mr Kwetey said “with Eagle Eyes, the NDC shall remain vigilant through our trusted agents across the country and resist any attempt by the EC to engage in gerrymandering or manipulate the processes leading to the upcoming 2024 elections”.

He said Regional and Constituency Secretariats were directed to institute adequate measures to protect party agents and resist any acts of intimidation, harassment, and/or attacks on them.

GNA

