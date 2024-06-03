Paramount Chief pledges peace, unity to bolster development in Vume 

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Vume (V/R), Jun 03, GNA – Togbega Okokoanko Nana Yaw Akonnor II, the Paramount Chief of Vume Traditional Area and Member of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs has pledged peace and unity to foster development in the Vume enclave.

Togbega Akonnor disclosed this at a brief durbar to celebrate his victory, when he was declared the rightful Paramount Chief of the Vume Traditional Area in a unanimous verdict on Friday, 31 May, this year at the Volta Regional House of Chiefs.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Togbega Akonnor expressed his gratitude to the people of Vume for their support.

He emphasized that his victory was a testament to his commitment to unity, peace, and development, and he was determined to work tirelessly to ensure that the residents of Vume lived comfortably and in harmony.

The Paramount Chief acknowledged that the journey ahead would require collective effort and urged all residents to join hands to achieve the common purpose.

He appealed to the people to avoid all forms of conflict and work with him to promote the area’s development.

Some traditional leaders, elders, and residents, who gathered to show their support told the GNA that Togbega Akonnor’s vision for Vume was ambitious, and he planned to bolster development in all areas of life, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic empowerment.

They disclosed that his commitment to the people of Vume was unwavering, and his vision for a prosperous and harmonious community was inspiring.

They pledged their full support to ensure that Togbega Akonnor achieved his objectives to drive Vume forward.

