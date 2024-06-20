Police yet to receive Bill of Indictment on Benlord and another over slain soldier

By Joyce Danso

Accra, June 20, GNA – The police have not yet received the Bill of Indictment in the case of Nana Barima Ababio, also known as Benlord Ababio, who allegedly shot and killed a soldier over a land dispute at Kasoa.

Upon receipt, the Bill of Indictment would be served on the accused and the court. It would also enable the court to commence committal proceedings for the defendants to stand trial at the High Court.

Detective Inspector Samuel Adu Berchie told the court that the accused, namely Benlord Ababio and Nana Amo Kofi Kwakye, were not brought to court on Thursday because of security reasons.

The prosecution said that the police received information that the deceased soldier’s family planned to storm the courtroom while he was being laid to rest today.

The court therefore adjourned the matter to July 4, 2024.

It also ordered the police to release the deceased’s vehicle to his family.

Benlord, a self-styled traditional ruler, and Kwakye have been put before the Achimota District Court for their alleged involvement in the murder of Lance Corporal Michael Danso.

When the police forwarded the docket to the Attorney General’s office for advice, it recommended that Benlord be charged with murder.

The Attorney General further recommended that Benlord and Kwakye be charged jointly with conspiracy.

The court has, however, preserved their pleas.

The prosecution’s case was that on April 30, 2024, at around 1600 hours, Lance Corporal Michael Danso and two colleagues, Lance Corporals Abdul Omar Rahman and Ametus Matthew, drove to Millenium City Police Station in a Toyota RAV4 vehicle to report a trespass.

They were informed that some encroachers were developing a parcel of land belonging to Lance Corporal Abdul Omar Rahman.

Benlord appeared at the police station, attacked, and opened fire on Lance Corporal Michael Danso, who was driving the vehicle, killing him instantly.

Benlord was disarmed by the police and arrested for investigations.

The police later arrested Kwakye after running investigations.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

