Plan International Ghana urges youth to embrace technology 

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, June 2, GNA – Mr Constant Tchona, Country Director of Plan International Ghana, has encouraged young people to embrace technology to remain relevant and competitive in the ever- changing world.

He stated that when young people embraced and adapted to technology, they would be able to stay up with the rapidly changing global tides and waves and maintain the gains made with the support of Plan International Ghana.

Mr Tchona said this during an exhibition fair organised by the Southern Programme Impact and Influencing Area (SPIIA) of Plan International Ghana for 32 youth-led organisations in Volta and Oti Regions.

The event was on the theme: “Youth Empowerment, A Necessary Tool For Development,” and aimed to provide a platform for the youth groups to share knowledge and enhance the impact of their interventions.

The Country Director stated that in a world filled with difficulties, the youth had the key to unlocking solutions.

He praised young people for their determination to confront societal developmental concerns such as the climate crisis, social injustice, education inequity, gender inequality, and healthcare inequities.

Mr Tchona stated that the path to meaningful change was frequently fraught with challenges that necessitate a vision, resilience, tenacity, and teamwork, and that true achievement occured when one was willing to pay the price.

The Country Director revealed that the organisation had invested GH¢800,000 in 65 teenage girls’ sexual and reproductive health rights clubs in their Northern Impact and Influencing Area (NPIIA).

He stated that Plan’s Flexible fund and Youth Challenge Fund had also provided cash to youth-led groups, supported movements and networks, and increased their capacity to influence change in their communities.

Mr Felix Datsomor, a Ho Circuit Court Judge, stressed the importance of youth in advancing national development and stated that being “youthful is to be useful.”

He challenged the youth to adopt a new perspective and stop being spectators in the events around them, emphasising that they had the potential to transform Africa.

Mr Datsomor bemoaned that some attitudes among today’s youth, including the way they dress, were eroding the nation’s values and urged them to desist from such attitudes.

GNA

