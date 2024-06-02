Assembly Member charges youth to embrace communal labor practices 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Vui (V/R), Jun 2, GNA – Mr Wisdom Klu Agbeko, the Assembly Member of Vui-Tetekope Electoral area in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region, has urged the youth to appreciate the spirit of participating in communal labour to foster progress and development.

This, he said, would inculcate in them, the zeal of patriotism and voluntarism for community development.

Mr Agbeko, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, during a communal labour held at Tetekope, urged the public to get united towards community development to help uplift the area.

“For some time now, l have noticed that the spirit of communism has vanished among the youth due to the introduction of some foreign cultures that engulfed the system. Thankfully things are changing for the best.”

Mr Agbeko further stated that community development should be a collective responsibility for all in other to address several pressing challenges.

He charged stakeholders such as community leaders, religious leaders, youth leaders, and others should share the same vision on the promotion of communal labour among the youth.

“Communal labour is an act of assembling to carry out an activity that would benefit the entire community, and this should be everybody’s dream.”

Mr Agbeko expressed satisfaction about how the youth of the area have started patronising and endorsing the various forms of communal labour, which he said would help keep the streets hygienic.

Mr Agbeko appealed to all to embrace unity, and togetherness and champion tolerance for peaceful coexistence.

Some participants, the GNA engaged during the exercise, expressed happiness about the communal practice.

GNA

