Parliamentary candidate provides boreholes for constituents

By Mohammed Balu

Wiiro, (UWR), June 26, GNA – Mr Salifu Baluwie Naliwie, the Sissala West Parliamentary candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commissioned ten out of fourteen boreholes for communities with water challenges across the constituency.

According to him, the ongoing borehole project was being embarked on as part of the efforts to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Six (SDG 6): “Clean Water and Sanitation, which seeks to ensure universal access to clean water and sanitation by 2030”.

The boreholes are strategically located across the various communities within the district, ensuring equitable access to clean and safe drinking water.

Mr Naliwie also donated 50 bags of cement for the completion of a self-help police post, which is being built at Wiiro by the people of Nimoro Division Area as part of his contribution to achieving SDG 16 to ensure peace, justice and strong institutions.

Mr Naliwie assured the communities that he work hard to improve rural water infrastructure and enhance community security and the quality of life for the residents living in that area.

He encouraged the various beneficial communities to take ownership of the boreholes and ensure their maintenance for long-term benefits.

The beneficiary communities include Wiiro, Fielimuo, Fatchu, and Zini.

The rest included Gwollu, Jitong, Sorbelle, Kuntulo and Dasima.

Mr Abu shaibu, the NPP constituency chairman encouraged the constituents to massively vote for Naliwie as their member of parliament to witness the massive implementation of development projects across the Sissala West District since they tried other MPs and witnessed unfulfilled promises.

He indicated that “With all the statutory resources available to the MP, he could only provide boreholes and donation of cement just as the NPP Parliamentary candidate is doing, then it’s important the constituents massively vote for the NPP Mr Salifu Baluwie Naliwie, come December 2024.

The Presiding Member of the Sissala West District Assembly thanked Mr Naliwie for the support.

He mentioned that the Wiiro community would be pleased to see a Community Health zone, teachers’ quarters, and additional boreholes.

On his part, Mr Forkar Mahamud, the Sissala West District Chief Executive emphasized the government’s commitment to improving rural infrastructure and alleviating water shortages and poverty.

The DCE highlighted the importance of community cooperation and governmental support in achieving sustainable development goals in rural areas.

He indicated that every community had gotten their fair share of the national cake.

The commissioning ceremonies were attended by many dignitaries, including local government officials, community leaders, and party executives.

The provision of the boreholes was in line with the Parliamentary candidate’s promise to provide water to communities challenged with water supply and therefore lobbied benevolent groups and people who believed in his dreams for support.

The unit cost of a borehole is GH¢37,000.00 that involved drilling, platform creation and the head pump.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

