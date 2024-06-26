Stakeholders call on GHS to address growing indiscipline of health workers

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, June 26, GNA – Stakeholders in the health sector have raised concerns about the ‘unruly’ behaviour of some health workers, which is affecting people’s interest to visit public health facilities for medical care in the Bono Region.

They expressed worry that the growing level of indiscipline among some young medical officers and nurses working in public health facilities could slow down progress in quality health care delivery, if not tackled proactively.

The stakeholders, including the clergy, transport unions, Muslim leaders and civil society actors raised the concerns at an engagement meeting on immunization and Out-Patient Attendance (OPD) in Sunyani.

Organised by the Bono Regional Directorate of Health, the engagement meeting sought to seek the support of the stakeholders to improve immunization coverage and the declining level of OPD attendance in the region.

The stakeholders, therefore, called on the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to check and address the concerns and other unprofessional behaviour being exhibited by some of the health workers for improved health outcomes.

According to them, the contemporary “protocol list” associated with the admission of students into medical school and nursing training institutions was contributing to the problem.

The Reverend Michael Konadu Boateng, an Associate Pastor, Sunyani Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, called on the GHS to check the uncontrolled use of mobile phones by health professionals while on duty.

He said the GHS ought to do more and address the alleged public concerns about neglect of patients at some public and private health facilities too.

Rev Boateng said it was unfortunate that nowadays many nurses and other health workers do not have passion, but rather enter the profession just to make ends meet.

Mr Peter Kavaare, the Bono Regional Treasurer of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) observed that the negligence and unprofessional behaviour of some nurses and medical officers were becoming alarming in the country.

“Because of protocol, students who have the passion for the profession are always denied admission,” he stated, and called on the GHS to tackle it too.

Nana Bofo Bene IV, the Paramount Chief of Dwenem Traditional Area in the Jaman South Municipality, also advised parents and guardians to desist from forcing and pushing their children into the health profession.

He expressed worry that because some parents forced them, their children enter into the health profession without any passion for the career and also disregarded ethics as well.

“Ghana is for all of us, and we must be bold enough to stand against issues, inimical to our growth and development,” the chief stated.

As the embodiment of the people, Nana Bene IV, called on the GHS to strengthen relationships with traditional authorities and help improve quality healthcare provision in the local communities.

Nana Ama Gyankomah, the Bono Regional Promotion Officer, indicated that patients also had their rights, and entreated the stakeholders to endeavour to report indiscipline health workers for action to be taken against them.

Earlier, Dr Prince Quarshie, the Deputy Director, Public Health, Bono Regional Health Directorate, expressed worry about the decline in immunization and OPD attendance in the region over the past three years.

He, therefore, called on the stakeholders to support the GHS to intensify public education on the relevance of immunization for the region to improve coverage and avert the outbreak of child-killer diseases.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

