NDC Minority supports “Hands off our Hotel Demonstration” 

Accra, June 18, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority supports the upcoming “Hands Off Our Hotels Demonstration” scheduled in Accra on Tuesday.

A statement issued by Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip and NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the demonstration had been called to protest the Government’s alleged “shady sale of state-owned hotels to the Minister of Agriculture Bryan Acheampong”.

It said this deal, which transfers iconic and profitable state-owned hotels to a cabinet minister further confirms the wanton cronyism, official corruption and state capture which had become the hallmark of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government.

The statement noted that this adds to the extensive list of questionable arrangements which make Ghanaians wonder whether members of the NPP Government were committed to improving the lot of the people or only see political power as an avenue to enrich themselves by grabbing state-owned businesses and strategic state assets for themselves.

“We, therefore, want to use this opportunity to indicate the Minority’s strong opposition to the sale of these hotels to the Minister of Agriculture, Hon Bryan Acheampong, and urge the public to join Tuesday’s “Hands Off Our Hotels Demonstration” to send a strong signal to the government that the people of Ghana take exception to this shady deal,” the statement said.

“Enough is enough”. The attempt to sell off profitable state-owned hotels to Hon. Bryan Acheampong is wrong, unacceptable and must not be condoned.”

GNA

