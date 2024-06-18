NPP parliamentary aspirant provides mechanised boreholes for Ada communities 

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Ada, June 18, GNA – Ms. Dornukie Naa Norteye, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for the Ada Constituency, has commissioned newly constructed mechanised boreholes in two Detsekorpe and Bedku Kpornya communities.

The boreholes, which have water tanks attached, are aimed at addressing the long-standing water scarcity situation in the two communities and providing potable water for residents.

For years, the residents of these communities in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region have faced significant challenges in accessing clean water.

Madam Dornukie, handing over the water facilities, said she had the development of her hometown at heart, hence setting up the Dornukie Foundation to handle social interventions even before she thought of joining politics.

“You are my own people, and I must save the lives of others even when I am not in any governmental position. I am not yet the MP, but that does not prevent me from helping my people. I only want to plead with you to remember me on December 7, and a lot more will come because Ada deserves better and even more,” she appealed.

Nene Verya Ozor II, the chief of Detsekorpe, said the community disclosed their lack of a reliable water source to the NPP aspirant a fortnight ago.

“Naa Dornukie Norteye pledged to find a lasting solution to our problems, and just after two weeks, she returned to construct a borehole for us, complete with a poly tank, as she had promised,” he said.

Similarly, Nene Wormenor III, the chief of Bedeku Kpornya, expressed his gratitude for the benevolent act and urged the community to support Ms Norteye in the upcoming elections due to her effort to develop the area.

“We will regard you as a development queen mother in our community because you have done what most candidates, even those in power, could not do,” he stated.

Mr. Abraham Teye Korley and Mr. Nathan Kpodo, assembly members for Bedeku and Tamatoku Electoral Areas, respectively, commended her for the gesture and reiterated the need for electorates in the area to vote for her.

They urged the residents to practice a good maintenance culture to sustain the boreholes and provide them with a reliable water source for their daily activities.

The community members also expressed appreciation for the aspirant for solving one of their pressing needs and promised to do their part by voting for her in the December 7 general elections.

GNA

