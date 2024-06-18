Epixode to begin European music tour in August 

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 18, GNA- Multiple-award-winning Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year Epixode is scheduled to perform at a number of music festivals in Europe this summer.

The 2021 Ghana Music Awards Dancehall/Reggae Artiste of the Year, who is one of Ghana’s highly-rated performers, is set to headline three music events in Germany.

Epixode and his band would begin the tour with a concert at Hamburg’s Juice Club on Friday, August 9, 2024.



Next up is the “Raggajam” concert in Tubingen, where people of all races are anticipated to attend to see the live band perform.

Epixode would complete his Germany tour with performances at the “Reggae and Beer” and “Afrojama” festivals to be held on August 19 and 27, 2024, respectively.

The renowned Idubs Music is promoting the tour in collaboration with Bigtwins Music, as Epixode is set to raise the flag of Ghana high on the international stage.

Epixode, who was nominated for this year’s Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, was one of the top performers at this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

He has also performed on big musical stages around the world, including the Salvador Capital Afro Festival in Brazil last November.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

