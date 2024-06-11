NDC at 32: Let’s uphold integrity, transparency, service to mankind

Accra, June 10, GNA – Dr Donald Agumenu, Director of Special Duties for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Volta Regional Secretariat, has asked party members and leaders to uphold the principles of integrity, transparency, probity, hard work and service to humanity.

He noted that those principles, as well as the moral imperative to resist corruption and self-serving inclinations, formed the foundation of the Party, adding that the NDC was “driven by a deep-seated commitment to upholding core values and principles that prioritise the greater good of the masses”.

Dr Agumenu said this in a news brief to mark the 32nd anniversary of the Party.

“Born out of the spirit of Pan-Africanism and the quest for a better future for all, the Party was established in an era necessary to respond and reshape the political landscape to better serve the interests of the people and advance the ideals of unity and progress,” Dr Agumenu noted.

He said the political and constitutional evolution that began after the era of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) was a collaborative effort which involved both military and civilian members, embodying the spirit of inclusivity and shared purpose.

Dr Agumenu said the transition to the Fourth Republic in Ghana marked a pivotal moment in history, which signalled a renewed commitment to revolutionary principles and the collective responsibility of every citizen towards achieving social justice and meaningful development.

He noted that, in line with the visionary and progressive leadership of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Former President Jerry John Rawlings, the NDC stood as a beacon of hope and transformative leadership, driven by the spirit of Pan-African unity and a collective vision for a brighter future across the continent.

“Flt Lt President, J.J. Rawlings embodied this transformative vision, advocating equality, and the upliftment of the underprivileged, with a deep-seated aversion to injustice and discrimination,” Dr Agumenu said.

He said the Party aspired to be a catalyst for positive change, guided by the belief that political leadership should be a vehicle for investing in the well-being of society and leveraging abundant human and material resources for collective prosperity.

“The National Democratic Congress is a symbol of hope and transformation in Ghana, striving for social justice, economic empowerment, and national development,” Dr Agumenu stressed.

