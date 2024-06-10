AECI Mining Explosives refurbish Dumasi M/A Basic School  

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Dumasi (W/R), June 10, GNA-AECI Mining Explosives has refurbished a six-unit classroom block, office and toilet facility for Dumasi Municipal Assembly (M/A) Basic School in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

The structure earlier had its roof leaking with cracks that created lots of discomfort for teaching and learning.

Handing over the facility to the school, Mr. Johan Duvenhage, Managing Director of Anglophone West Africa, in a speech read on his behalf said in 2023 and early part of this year, the company received a number of educational related proposals from the community, and the current project was included.

He said after the initial assessment of all the proposals they received, the company’s project assessment team selected the Dumasi M/A Basic School project as one that required urgent attention.

“Noting the high project cost associated with the refurbishment, the company invited its business partners for financial assistance to be able to complete the project immediately once it started. We are grateful to Henyana Company Limited and Stellar Logistic for their unweaving financial support to start and finish the project,” said Mr. Duvenhage.

According to the managing director, “It is the desire of the company to always provide the needed socio-economic support to communities in its operational area, but they are often constraint financially because of the high operational cost of doing business in Ghana and other external factors in the mining industry

We must therefore be pardoned when the company is unable to accept certain requests or delays in performing the same. That said, we will continue to support projects and other requests we receive subject to available funds.”

He explained that as part of the renovated block, a library would be built and that discussions were far advanced in commencing the project, and this demonstrated AECI’s commitment and affection to education in the Dumasi community.

Dr. Isaac Dasmani, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-Valley Assembly, thanked AECI Mining Explosives for consistently assisting in developing the municipality, and responding swiftly to Dumasi M/A Basic School call when the management brought their situation before them.

Mr. Sabastian Atrama Diaw, Municipal Director of Education, thanked the AECL for its commitment to education.

He said: “We now have a safe, secured and comfortable place for teaching and learning activities to go on smoothly.”

He encouraged the students who would be using the classroom block to be punctual at school, and study hard, adding, “always remember that education is the key to unlocking your full potential and shaping the future you want to experience. So, I urge you to be fully committed to your books.”

Miss Catherine Andoh, Head teacher of Dumasi M/A Basic School, noted that refurbishment of the school was a huge relief to them as the facility would now encourage the children to be in school always.

For his part, Nana Kofi Bii, Regent of Dumasi Royal Oyoko Family Stool, pledged that the community would collaborate with management of the school to ensure the facility was properly maintained to extend its lifespan for future generations to benefit.

