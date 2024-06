Nairobi, June 11, (dpa/GNA) – An aeroplane carrying Malawian Vice President, Saulos Chilima, has been missing since Monday morning, the office of the president said late Monday.

The Malawian armed forces aircraft with Chilima and nine other people on board, had taken off on a domestic flight in the morning, but then disappeared from radar.

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, subsequently cancelled a planned trip abroad.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email