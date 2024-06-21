National Service clarifies GHc40 online activation enrolment fee 

Accra, June 21, GNA–The National Service Scheme (NSS) has dismissed media reports that suggest the Scheme is extorting monies from prospective national service personnel with the GHc40 being charged for PIN codes activation.

It said the GHc40 charge for PIN codes is not a recent development.

In a release issued by Mr Armstrong Esaah, the Corporate Affairs Director, NSS, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, the Scheme explained that since the NSS introduced the online registration system in 2006, all perspective service personnel had been paying the fee for essential ICT infrastructure and other services to ensure operational efficiency.

The Scheme, therefore, provided the breakdown of the GHc40 fee as follows -It uses GHc10.00 for electronic NSS ID cards, GHc10.00 for National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) dues and GHc20.00 for online (Internet) services, paid to the service providers.

“This covers the cost of NSS certificates awarded upon service completion, facilitates the monthly upload of assessment forms and supports the ongoing maintenance and upgrades to the NSS online registration system,” the statement added.

The statement said it also covered hosting of the NSS ICT infrastructure and the management of the central ICT system for optimal performance.

“The online system further streamlines the registration process, reducing waiting times and minimising errors, thus ensuring a hassle-free experience for all applicants,” it added.

“We reiterate that the GH¢40 charge is a well-established practice that supports the essential ICT infrastructure and services necessary for the efficient operation of NSS,” the statement emphasised.

“It is important to note that despite the rise in the cost of delivering these ICT services since 2015, Management has chosen not to pass this additional cost onto the service personnel. Instead, they have maintained the fee at GHc40.

“Management wishes to state that the NSS remains dedicated to the continuous improvement of our processes and services.”

The Scheme expressed its commitment to enhancing transparency, adding that it was always open to constructive feedback from the public and stakeholders.

“We believe that together, we can uphold the values and objectives of the National Service Scheme, fostering a seamless and supportive national service experience for national development,” the statement read.

