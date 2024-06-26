Nacee appreciates King Paluta’s music prowess and humility 

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 26, GNA – The reigning Gospel Artiste of the Year, Nacee, has complimented budding music star King Paluta and encouraged him to strive for greatness.

A viral video has appeared online showing King Paluta expressing his adoration for the renowned gospel performer..



King Paluta, who was named New Artiste of the Year at the recent Ghana Music Awards, stated in the video that he was always captivated by Nacee’s vocal prowess.



Nacee, in a social media post, was full of praise for the “Aseda” hitmaker, whom he described as having amazing musical talent and urged him to push harder to achieve his career goals.

”It is so intriguing to meet the younger generation and see such beautiful talent. Keep shining and never stop being you,” Nacee wrote on social media platform X.

King Paluta has had a stellar rise in the music circles over the past months, dropping some amazing songs including “Yahitte,” “Aha Akye,” and his most recent single, “More Money,” featuring Sista Afia.

GNA

