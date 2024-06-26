Ashiata Basic students schooled on electoral processes 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu, GNA

Tegbi (VR), June 26, GNA – Students of Tegbi-Ashiata Basic School in the Anloga District of the Volta Region have acquired some basic knowledge of voting and electoral processes.

The training was targeted at inculcating the spirit of patriotism and tolerance among students and to curb the rate at which spoilt or rejected ballots were recorded in the area during elections.

Mr Wonder Enuanyo Tugba, a teacher in charge of elections, who engaged the Ghana News Agency, during the school’s internal elections, explained that the aim was to educate the young ones ahead of the December polls.

“This is the first time we are conducting our internal elections this way, and we are glad to have the opportunity to use some equipment from the Electoral Commission.”

He said the exercise created the chance for the young ones, who showed the interest and desire to become politicians in the future, to showcase their talents in pursuing their ambitions.

Mr Tugba further commended the Electoral Commission, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), and Information Services Department (ISD) for their various roles in informing and educating the public on election-related processes.

“We have also noticed that because of fear or ignorance, several eligible voters, especially the first timers spoilt ballot papers during elections, and we deem it necessary to begin teaching the students how to vote without any challenge.”

He said the concept was also to build students’ confidence and prepare them to be courageous and bold in decision-making.

Mr Tugba also indicated that students who contested for various positions were made to read their manifestos, which indicated the plans to foster the development and progress of the school.

The electoral exercise, among others, saw Fortune Vordorgu and Dogbey Benjamin elected as Girls’ Prefect and Compound Overseer respectively.

Some students, GNA engaged, expressed satisfaction about the exercise.

They pledged the skills acquired would be properly utilised for their benefit.

